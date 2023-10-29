This strange message from Matthew Perry, a week before his death, worried his fans and fueled theories

The Chandler interpreter in “Friends” died this Saturday, October 28 in his jacuzzi. A week earlier, Matthew Perry published a series of cryptic messages that worried his fans.

The death of Matthew Perry has deeply shocked Friends fans across the world. The iconic interpreter of Chandler in the American sitcom died this Saturday, October 28, in his jacuzzi. While the causes of his death have yet to be clarified - the drowning trail remains privileged for the moment - his fans are wondering about a series of enigmatic messages that the actor published on his Instagram account a week before his death.

Matthew Perry has uploaded a series of publications on the social network related to Batman in recent days: we could see in particular the "batsignal" (distress signal), screens showing the menu of the film The Batman, or even a pumpkin in which the Batman symbol was drawn or even a message "Batman plays pickleball". His last post on Instagram, published a week ago, is now chilling: we can see the actor relaxing in his jacuzzi, in which he died.

On each of his messages, he signed “Mattman”, a contraction of Matthew and Batman. His fans did not fail to make the connection with the last sentence which concludes his memoir published in 2022: “Whatever happens, just ask yourself: what would Batman do in my place?” Batman was also the last chapter ending this autobiographical work. It was enough for Internet users to worry about the actor's state of health, especially since he was known to have addiction problems and anxiety.

While theories are rife on the Internet regarding the reason for these latest messages, a source revealed to People magazine, the day after his death, that these messages were linked to a series he was developing. “He was just having fun,” said this anonymous source, before adding that the actor was “incredibly happy” with several personal and professional projects to come.

Matthew Perry was a big fan of the DC superhero, whom he regularly mentioned in interviews, notably saying he also had a "batcave" in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. In 2022, to GQ, he even said he identified with Batman, “a solitary and rich hero”. “Even though I don’t solve any crimes, I saved some people’s lives.”

The actor actually founded a detoxification center in his former home in Malibu, in the 2010s, to help people suffering from addictions, as was his case for many years.