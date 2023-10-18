This new Netflix crime series is the talk of the week - it's going to turn subscribers' brains

A new series mixing science fiction and police investigation arrives on Netflix Thursday October 19. And this is definitely the streaming event not to be missed this week.

Four investigations, at four different times, but with the same victim. This is the crazy concept of the new Netflix series which will certainly create an event this week. Bodies goes live on Netflix this Thursday, October 19, 2023. It is an eight-episode series, inspired by the graphic novel released in 2015 and created by Si Spencer.

Between the police investigation and the science fiction story, this new program promises to twist the brains of subscribers to the streaming platform: in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, the same body is found in Longharvest Lane, at East London.

Each in their own time, four investigators carry out the same investigation and discover over time that their cases are linked... and could even reveal a conspiracy that spans 150 years. Because in the middle of all this, an enigmatic political figure emerges, Elias Mannix.

The storyline of Bodies is definitely promising, since it plays on recipes that have proven successful on the streaming platform: science fiction with a dose of time travel, and police investigation. All tinged with mysteries, it's a huge puzzle that Netflix subscribers will try to solve.

By playing on the terrain of police investigation and science fiction, Bodies may remind moviegoers of the film Minority Report by Steven Spielberg, or even Dark or Vortex on the series side. If you liked these programs, this new series should definitely tickle your curiosity.

In the cast of Bodies, we also find faces well known to the public: Stephen Graham, seen in Boardwalk Empire and who recently starred in the film The Chef, plays the mysterious Elias Mannix. Around him, we find familiar faces from television series, such as Shira Haas revealed in Unorthodox, Kyle Soller from Andor or Jacob Fortune-Lloyd from The Lady's Game.

To discover Bodies, you must have a Netflix subscription. Remember that prices vary from 5.99 euros per month for the offer with advertisements, and can go up to 17.99 euros per month to have all the possible advantages. Between these two prices, there are two intermediate offers, at 8.99 euros per month or 13.49 euros per month.