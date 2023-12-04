This new French action series can be watched in 6 episodes and will be a hit on Netflix

Netflix is ​​putting a new punchy French series online that subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to devour in one weekend.

B.R.I., Robbers, Black Hearts... French action series have been popular in recent years. We can therefore expect Netflix's latest production of the genre to be a hit when it is released, this Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Pax Massilia is a 6-episode series which follows the daily life of a group of police officers in Marseille. Their methods are particular, since they seek to arrest particularly dangerous criminals.

This new series promises to be explosive and fans of the genre can binge-watch it in just one weekend: it is in fact made up of six 52-minute episodes. Which makes it a very quick production to watch if you have little time to spare.

Pax Massilia is the latest series from Olivier Marchal, actor and director to whom we owe Braquo, 36 quai des Orfèvres or Bronx. It was also co-created by Kamel Guemra. In the casting, Netflix subscribers will recognize several faces, like Tewfik Jallab, already seen in Black Hearts, Engrenages or Oussekine. Jeanne Goursaud, who has already appeared in the Netflix series Barbarians, is also present in the cast, as is Florence Thomassin (Astrid and Raphaëlle, Alexandra Ehle), or Nicolas Duvauchelle (Coeurs noirs, Polisse, Braquo) who plays a criminal.

Pax Massilia is one of these recent projects that have highlighted the clash between the authorities and criminals in Marseille, like Bac Nord at the cinema. In this detective series, expect explosive sequences of high tension between the two clashing clans. In an interview with France 3 Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur, Olivier Marchal, however, assures that there is no particular message in the series: "It's really an action and entertainment series, we turned in that direction, with Marseille as a backdrop.” The director assures him, the desire was “not to say that Marseille is a more violent city than the others. We did not want to show Marseille as a totally inaccessible city, quite the contrary”.

Olivier Marchal does not hide his attachment to the city, in which he lives and which he sought to sublimate in the series. Moreover, many members of the team, whether at the casting level or the extras, live in the Marseille region.

Pax Massilia is a series to watch exclusively on Netflix, with a subscription. Remember that prices vary on four offers, ranging from 5.99 euros per month with advertisements, and can go up to 19.99 euros per month. The entire first season is available online on the streaming platform from December 6, 2023.