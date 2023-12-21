This Korean fantasy series can be watched in 10 hours and ticks all the boxes to please you

Between horror and drama, a new series is released on Netflix this December 22 and will certainly attract the attention of subscribers to the streaming platform.

Monsters, a tense historical period, all in a Korean setting. It’s quite a winning cocktail that Netflix offers in its new series. Fans of fantastic, historical or Korean programs should all find what they're looking for, while others may be intrigued by the streaming platform's ambitious new proposition.

The Creature of Kyŏngsŏng is a series in 10 episodes (approximately 50 minutes), divided into two parts. The first seven episodes are available on Netflix on December 22. You will then have to wait two short weeks before discovering the rest, on January 5, 2024.

The plot takes place in Kyŏngsŏng, the city known today as Seoul, in the spring of 1945, when the country was colonized by Japan. An entrepreneur and an investigator try to survive against a man-made monster on the grounds of Ongseong Hospital.

It is therefore a series full of mysteries which is for subscribers to discover. Fans of Korean productions will recognize the two main actors from The Creature of Kyŏngsŏng: Park Seo-jun, seen in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class, plays a wealthy entrepreneur and city notable, when the Actress Han So-hee (My Name, Nevertheless) plays a determined investigator. Kim Soo-hyun, also known as Claudia Kim (Fantastic Beasts 2, Avengers 2...), Jo Han-chul and Wi Ha-joon from Squid Game are also in the cast.

Korean productions have been on the rise for several years, whether on the small or big screen. And Netflix made no mistake by offering more and more series from the south of this Asian peninsula. Recently, the streaming platform was able to benefit from the unexpected and explosive success of Squid Game in 2021, which had gathered 142 million subscribers in 28 days (1.6 billion hours of estimated viewing).

But this is not the only success of the platform in terms of Korean productions, even if none have reached the stratospheric figures of Squid Game. Netflix subscribers were seduced by Sweet Home, All of us are dead, Jung_E or even Kingdom. If you liked the latter, which also mixes a historical context with horrific elements, The Creature of Kyŏngsŏng is likely to please you.

If you are interested in The Creature of Kyŏngsŏng, the first seven episodes are available on Netflix on December 22, 2023. The rest will be available on January 5. Please note, however, that the platform does not recommend this program for children under 16 years old.