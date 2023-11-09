This famous actor thought he would play in the next James Bond, he ended up in a game show

Persuaded to sign on to play in a James Bond film, this actor was disillusioned when he discovered that he would ultimately be the face and voice of another project around the British spy.

Many actors dream of one day appearing in a James Bond film. The action film franchise has indeed established itself as one of the most essential in British cinema. And while Daniel Craig has bowed out and a new era for the spy with a license to kill is in the works, each actor now has a chance.

This is probably why actor Brian Cox, known worldwide for playing patriarch Logan Roy in the acclaimed series Succession, was misled. On Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, the 77-year-old comedian said he agreed to take part in Prime Video's 007: Road to the Million game show because he thought he was going to star in a movie James Bond. "I said to myself: 'finally, I've been asked to play in a James Bond film', and I immediately accepted. I've wanted to play in a James Bond film for years, it could be very interesting."

But quickly, Brian Cox became disillusioned: "There was no script, because there was no James Bond film. I thought it was my moment, but no." Indeed, Prime Video approached the actor to star... in the game show inspired by the feature films of the franchise.

In 007: On the Road to the Million, available on Amazon's streaming platform since Friday, November 10, nine pairs made up of strangers take part in an adventure around the world. They must take on challenges inspired by British spy films, in iconic locations from the saga. At stake for the winners: one million pounds sterling.

If Brian Cox was disappointed to discover that he was not ultimately playing in a James Bond, he admitted that the animation of this program had still been "fun". “I love giving orders and leading people, and that’s what I had the opportunity to do.”

007: Road to the Million will help fans of the spy with a license to kill wait for the next film. For the moment, no actor has been announced to take over the role left vacant by Daniel Craig, and filming has not started.

Among the names that have been mentioned in the media, those of Regé-Jean Page, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy are regularly mentioned, but none have been confirmed by production.