This face will surely tell you something: the new Star Academy teacher is far from unknown

For the Star Academy season which begins on November 4, 2023, a new stage expression teacher will advise the students. And it’s not completely unknown.

The Star Academy is back from November 4, 2023 for a new season. Fans of the show will find Michael Goldman in the shoes of the director of the castle, but also the entire faculty... or almost.

There is indeed a change in the casting of teachers. Yanis Marshall (dance) and Laure Balon (stage expression) will not be present for the new season of the program. The first gives way to choreographer Malika Benjelloun. The second is replaced by Cécile Chaduteau. The latter will be responsible for coaching the candidates before the bonuses and will also provide Sunday debriefs.

And although this name may not mean anything to you, it is nevertheless known on the artistic and musical scene, but also to connoisseurs of the Star Academy. Because the new stage expression teacher has already appeared on the show.

The one who was a backing vocalist for Johnny Hallyday or France Gall was in fact a dancer in the troupe of Kamel Ouali, a dance teacher during the old version of the Star Ac, during the 2000s. Today a teacher at the Star Academy, Cécile Chaduteau describes this new experience as a “consecration”. “I take this opportunity as a mission. I will be able to pass on everything I have learned, and be there, as close as possible to the students.”

A trained dancer, Cécile Chaduteau has a well-filled CV. After having evolved at the Paris Opera then in Kamel Ouali's troupe, she distinguished herself as a choreographer, director, singer but also actress.

The Star Academy's new stage expression teacher has participated in several Robert Hossein films and has participated in several shows in recent years. She also performed choreography in a revival of the musical Flashdance, Holidays and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Cécile Chaduteau will appear alongside the other teachers of the Star Academy from the first prime, Saturday November 4 on TF1, alongside Malika Benjelloun, the new dance teacher. Adeline Toniutti (singing), Pierre de Brauer (theater), Joël Bourraïma (sport), Lucie Bernardoni (repétiteur) and Marlène Schaff (repétiteur) are also back.