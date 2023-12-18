This extremely popular French series will soon no longer be on Netflix, don't wait to (re)watch it!

We must hurry to catch up with this French historical mini-series which caused a sensation in 2019: it is soon leaving the Netflix catalog.

All good things must come to an end: the programs that we could watch whenever we wanted via streaming no longer remain available on Netflix forever. To make room for new items in the catalog, the platform regularly sorts them. In a few days, a series that was extremely popular a few years ago will pay the price and leave Netflix.

If you haven't already, or if you want to allow yourself one last binge-watching session, you only have a few days left to catch up on Le Bazar de la Charité before it is removed from the streaming platform. On December 26, four years after it was put online, the eight episodes of the French historical mini-series will no longer be available to subscribers.

The Bazar de la Charité was a real audience hit during its television broadcast in November 2019 on TF1. There were in fact between 5.9 and 7.1 million spectators watching the episodes when the first channel broadcast them. The success was such that the series was available a few weeks later on Netflix, on December 26, 2019.

It must be said that Le Bazar de la Charité revisits a story that is as striking as it is true. On May 4, 1897, in Paris, a fire broke out during a charity sale and resulted in the deaths of many people. The fate of three women changes at the time of the tragedy: one of them pretends to be dead to escape her husband, when a noblewoman and her servant radically change their lives.

Inspired by a real fire that claimed more than 120 victims in 1897, Le Bazar de la Charité decided to denounce social inequalities at that time and tell stories of female emancipation. A bias that completely won over Netflix viewers.

In the casting, well-known faces from French television appear. In the main roles, we find Audrey Fleurot (HPI), Camille Lou (So far so good) and Julie de Bona (Plan B, Fear on the lake). They opposite Gilbert Melki (The truth if I lie), Josiane Balasko (Santa Claus is trash) and Antoine Duléry and Stéphane Guillon.

The success of the Bazar de la Charité was such that TF1 ordered a new series from the creators. However, they did not write a season 2, but an original creation, entitled Les Combattantes, which this time offers portraits of women during the First World War. Released in 2022 on TF1, it is also available on Netflix and will not leave the streaming platform in the coming days.

Le Bazar de la Charité will be available on Netflix until December 26.