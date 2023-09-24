This cult action film inspired a new series: the first to see it are already won over, it's the hit of the week

Amazon released the first episode of a new series derived from an action film franchise well known to viewers on Friday, September 22. It is already at the top of the most viewed programs on the streaming platform.

When it comes to the creation of television series, we find original scripts on streaming platforms as well as programs that take on cult film franchises. This is the case of the new Amazon series which is a hit in France and around the world in just four days.

By taking up the universe of an action film saga beloved by spectators, Prime Video has attracted the curiosity of subscribers. Since the release of its first episode on September 22, “The Continental”, a series derived from the John Wick universe, has ranked number 1 among Amazon series in 80 countries according to Flixpatrol. And France has also succumbed to the phenomenon. On the program: chases and sometimes violent fights.

The curious who were able to discover the first episode of the series do not fail to praise it on social networks: “Really excellent”, writes an Internet user on X, when it is a “very promising” series. for another. "A very nice start to a mini-series, good idea for a scenario [...] violence, fight on the date, a very cool soundtrack", lists a late Twitter user. “The soundtrack is mega solid on the first episode,” also enthuses one of the French viewers of the series.

"The Continental" offers to discover the origins of the assassins' hotel from the films, this time in New York in the 1970s. This program also allows you to discover the youth of certain characters from the film franchise, such as Charon and Winston. And if the series does not feature the character played in the cinema by Keanu Reeves, moviegoers were able to recognize Mel Gibson in the casting.

Currently, only one episode is available on Amazon. Episodes 2 and 3 will be released online on September 29 and October 7, 2023, respectively.