This big mistake in the new season of Lupine that only Parisian fans noticed

Lupine has been at the top of Netflix's most viewed programs since its return last Thursday. But a big mistake slipped into the first episode, and very few people noticed it.

Since its return to Netflix this Thursday, October 5, “Lupin” has dominated Netflix audiences. The French production led by Omar Sy is currently the most viewed series around the world. Fans responded to devour the new episodes of season 3, which feature new heists for the burglar on the run.

If the media were more mixed on the quality of this third part of “Lupin”, the fans were completely seduced by this long-awaited return of the famous gentleman burglar. So much so that not everyone noticed an inconsistency present from the first episode of this new season.

You have to be a regular on the Paris metro to notice it. During a scene at the beginning of episode 1, Assane Diop can be seen entering Trocadero station. This is served by lines 6 and 9 only, which are not automatic.

But when the character arrives on the platform, metro users in the capital were able to notice that it is not any of these lines: on the social network of a platform on line 14, recognizable by its purple color and its automatic operation. Especially since the character arrives at the Pyramides stop, served only by lines 7 and 14.

A small error which will amuse Parisians but which does not detract from the series' attention to detail when it comes to filming in real settings. “Lupin” is in fact regularly filmed in real neighborhoods of the capital.

In this third season, we can notably see emblematic places of the city, such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Père Lachaise cemetery, Place Vendôme and the Arc de Triomphe.