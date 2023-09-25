“They’re going to ruin everything!” The best comedy series of the 2000s soon to return? This does not please the fans

Extremely popular around the world and especially in France, this major comedy series from the 2000s will experience a new lease of life. But it's not to the fans' taste.

It’s in old pots that we make the best jams, really? The adage unfortunately does not apply to all situations. While the strike in Hollywood should end thanks to an agreement reached with the screenwriters, one of the projects to reboot a cult television program from the 2000s could soon see the light of day.

According to reports from Puck News, "Greg Daniels is set to take over 'The Office'." The creator of the American adaptation of the British series would have indeed suggested, in March 2022, that he would have been seduced by the idea of ​​a reboot, we learned from the Canadian media CBR. For now, nothing official, but this reboot project could be officially announced soon, at the end of the strike.

For the moment, we do not know what form this reboot of “The Office”, a comedy series about the employees of Dunder Mifflin, a company selling paper, could take. Will we see familiar faces from the cult series again, starting with the excellent Michael Scott (aka Steve Carell)? Would we follow another branch of the company? Or will the concept of the series (a mockumentary on the corporate world) be transposed into another context? No announcement has been made yet.

Regardless, fans of the series are very skeptical of this project. “The Office was already a reboot,” laments one of them on of the series with a reboot. “I am ready to launch a petition to protest the reboot of The Office, please leave my beloved characters alone,” we can still read.

While waiting to learn more about this project (and already before knowing if it is indeed official), it is possible to (re)watch the nine seasons of the series hosted by Steve Carell on Netflix.