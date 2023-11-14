These actors will be William and Kate in the next season of The Crown, but are they really similar?

The final season of “The Crown” will trace the beginnings of the romance between William and Kate. And the actors who will play the royal couple are already known.

The royal family will make their final bow, in streaming at least. The Crown, a series which traces the reign of Elizabeth II from her coronation to the 2000s, will end on Netflix. Season 6 will air in two parts, with the first episodes premiering on November 16, before the finale scheduled for December 14.

After depicting the moods of Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Margaret, the frustrations of Prince Philip or the failed marriage of Charles and Diana, it's time for the new generation. In this final season, viewers will be able to discover the heirs to the British crown: Prince William and the woman who will become his wife, Kate Middleton.

To play the royal couple at the start of their romance, the production chose two actors unknown to the public: Meg Bellamy, 20, who did theater at her school and has no professional experience, plays the Princess of Wales, while the heir to the crown is played by Ed McVey.

The 23-year-old actor graduated from the Drama Center in London, but is finding his first big TV role here. Here is their first official photo as William and Kate. Pretty similar, right? Your turn to judge !

In season 6 of The Crown, we will discover the couple formed by William and Kate during their years of study at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. It was there, in 2001, that they met.

Before arriving at this time period, fans of The Crown will discover the death of Princess Diana in the accident that cost her her life in 1997. The series will analyze the consequences of this death within the family, and the impact it will have on his two children, William and Harry.

In the casting, fans of the series will also find faces from the last season, namely Imelda Staunton (Elizabeth II), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Dominic West (Prince Charles) or even Elizabeth Debicki (Diana) and Olivia Williams ( Camilla Parker Bowles).

In the meantime, all five seasons of The Crown are already available to stream on Netflix.