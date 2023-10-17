The Top Chef jury expands with two new brigade chefs

For the 15th anniversary of Top Chef, M6 is thinking big: two new jurors join Philippe Etchebest, Paul Pairet, Hélène Darroze and Glenn Viel.

No departure but two arrivals: this is the new formula that M6 has chosen to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Top Chef. This Wednesday, October 18, the sixth channel announced that the emblematic jury of the show would expand for this anniversary season.

But Top Chef fans can rest assured: these are not strangers arriving at the chefs' table, far from it. Dominique Crenn, three-star chef in the United States who worked in 2015 and 2023, and Stéphanie Le Quellec, winner of season 2 and two-star chef, become brigade leaders.

Hélène Darroze, Glenn Viel, Paul Pairet and Philippe Etchebest are back for this new edition. In total, there will be six chefs who will coach the brigades for the 2024 season, for a total of 15 stars and perfect gender equality between the chefs.

For now, little is known about this 2024 vintage of Top Chef. According to information from Télé-Loisirs, filming began on Monday with the candidates, whose identity is still secret. Stéphane Rotenberg also returns to host the culinary program.

The broadcast date of Top Chef 2024 is not yet known. Generally, the M6 ​​culinary competition is broadcast at the beginning of the year and often begins in February. We can therefore expect to return to the kitchens of Top Chef, and discover the new dynamics of the jury, within a few months.