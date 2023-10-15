The Miss France ticket office opens this Monday, how to get a ticket?

It is this Monday, October 16, that the ticket office opens to buy your tickets to see the Miss France show, on December 16 at the Zénith in Dijon. We explain how to obtain a ticket.

Do you dream of seeing the Miss France show on site and live? It is possible to buy a ticket for the show. The ticket office to attend Miss France 2024 opens this Monday, October 16, 2023. It is from 6 p.m. that it will be possible to buy tickets for the event, which will be held on December 16 at the Zénith in Dijon.

To buy a ticket to see the Miss France show, simply go to the Zénith de Dijon website at the appointed time. The price of each place is set at 80 euros, with a number of places limited to 4 per person.

If you cannot go there to attend the coronation of the woman who will succeed Indira Ampiot, current title holder, know that the event will be broadcast on TF1 at the same time, as is usually the case.

The Miss France 2024 edition is finishing preparations behind the scenes. The last regional Misses, candidates for the crown, are almost all elected. It is at the beginning of November that we will know their faces, before they fly off for their preparation trip planned for this year in Guyana.

Then, the candidates will return to Dijon to prepare for two weeks before the big night. It is on this occasion that the interview will take place before the pre-selection jury, which will determine the 15 finalists submitted to the public vote. Tune in on December 16 at 9:10 p.m. to find out their identity.

Miss France 2024 - on the TV program on December 16, 2023 at 9:10 p.m.