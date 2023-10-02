The full Rugby World Cup TV schedule

Times, channels, dates... We detail everything you need to know about the broadcast and TV program for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

What are the next Rugby World Cup matches? The competition resumes on Thursday October 5, with the clash between New Zealand and Uruguay. The meeting can be followed at 9 p.m. on TF1. Friday, it's the Blues' turn to play against Italy, in a match always broadcast on the first channel at the start of the evening.

The qualifying phases will continue over the weekend, before the quarter-finals begin on Saturday October 14. Below, we summarize the 2023 Rugby World Cup program for the coming days, with the dates, channels and times of each match.

Thursday October 5: New Zealand – Uruguay (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday October 6: France – Italy (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 7:

Sunday October 8:

Saturday October 14:

Sunday October 15:

Friday October 20: Semi-final 1: Quarter-final winner 1 - Quarter-final winner 2 (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 21: Semi-final 2: Quarter-final winner 3 - Quarter-final winner 3 (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday October 27: Final for third place (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 28: World Cup Final (9 p.m. on TF1)