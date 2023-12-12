“The Crown” ends this Thursday, what time can you watch the last episodes?

The finale of “The Crown” is broadcast on Netflix this Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the end of its sixth and final season. What time are the latest episodes uploaded?

One of Netflix's best series comes to an end. The Crown airs its final six episodes this week. This Thursday, December 14, subscribers to the streaming platform and fans of the series will be able to discover the last six episodes of season 6, which also officially ends the program. There will be no other seasons after that.

As with all Netflix original programs, you will have to be early in the morning to discover this finale in streaming. The end of The Crown will go live at 9:01 a.m. for its subscribers, who can then finish the series at their leisure.

In this end of the series, The Crown will notably look back on the years following the tragic death of Lady Diana, and especially on the meeting between Prince William and Kate Middleton, heirs to the British crown. Enough to open a door to the future of royalty and definitively conclude the intrigues around Queen Elizabeth II.

Several events known to subscribers will therefore be recounted in these final episodes: the budding love story between William and Kate, and the famous fashion show in which Kate Middleton participated, but also the marriage of Charles and Camilla in 2005. We can also expect to witness the deaths of Princess Margaret, the monarch's sister, and that of her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, both in 2002. The series is also expected to return to the golden jubilee of the queen.

To play Kate and William, actors unknown to the public were chosen. It took 6 months to find actors Meg Bellamy, 21, and Ed McVey, 24. They will embody a key moment in royalty, the meeting between the princely couple in the early 2000s at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. Previously, these two young actors had simply studied theater, without any role played on television or in the cinema.

For his part, Prince Harry will be a less central character in these last episodes. He will be played by Luther Ford, who will lend him his features to embody a teenage version of the rebel prince. During the early 2000s, the young man spent a sabbatical year in Australia before joining the army.

The rest of the cast reprises their role in this finale, with Imelda Staunton in the role of Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce in the role of Prince Philip, Dominic West in that of Prince Charles and Olivia Williams in the role of Camilla Parker Bowles.