The creators of the series “Stranger Things” have good news for fans

While production on the final season of "Stranger Things" was on hiatus, the show's creators and writers shared some good news with fans on X.

“Stranger Things” fans will jump for joy. The official X account of the Stranger Things writers, on strike since May 2, announced good news to their fans: “Were back”, which can be translated as “We are back”. The writing of the fifth and final season will therefore be able to resume.

However, Hollywood actors are still on strike. If writing of the script for the final season of “Stranger Things” therefore resumes, filming will not be able to begin anytime soon. This will obviously have an impact on the release of season 5, the date of which has still not been announced.

For a time, actor David Harbour, who plays Hopper, had suggested in HQ that we could hope for the sequel for mid-2024. But that was before the writers' and actors' strike paralyzed Hollywood. Production on season 5 was therefore halted, although filming was scheduled to begin on the same date.

As a reminder, season 4 of “Stranger Things” made a big return to Netflix on May 27 and July 1, 2022. Fans had indeed already been patient in the past: if they had only been patient a year between the first and second seasons, season 3 was released after two years.

The wait was longer afterward, since three years had passed between season 3 and 4, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, we will have to be patient before discovering the fate that awaits our heroes of Hawkins.