The complete TV program for the Rugby World Cup, here are the channels and match times

France faces New Zealand in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup this Friday evening. We will explain to you on which channel and at what time to watch the meeting.

[Updated September 8, 2023 9:00 a.m.] The Rugby World Cup officially kicks off tonight. The opening match takes place at 9 p.m. at the Stade de France. And it is a titanic meeting which is announced, since France faces New Zealand. Those who did not manage to obtain tickets on the spot will also be able to follow the meeting on TF1.

The Rugby World Cup is definitely the sporting event of the back-to-school season, and of the year in France. Until October 28, matches will punctuate the news with several meetings scheduled at the Stade de France, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse. But the sporting event can also be followed on television for all oval ball fans who were unable to buy a ticket. The 2023 Rugby World Cup is broadcast in the afternoon or evening, on the group's channels TF1, France 2/France 3 and M6. Find the full TV schedule below.

Friday September 8: France – New Zealand (9 p.m. on TF1)

Thursday September 14: France - Uruguay (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday September 15: New Zealand – Namibia (9 p.m. on TF1)

Wednesday September 20: Italy – Uruguay (5:45 p.m. on M6)

Thursday September 21: France - Namibia (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday September 22: Argentina - Samoa (5:45 p.m. on M6)

Wednesday September 27: Uruguay – Namibia (5:45 p.m. on M6)

Thursday September 28: Japan – Samoa (9 p.m. on M6)

Friday September 29: New Zealand – Italy (9 p.m. on TF1)

Thursday October 5: New Zealand – Uruguay (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday, October 6: France - Italy (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday, October 20: Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 - Winner quarter-final 2 (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 21: Semi-final 2: Quarter-final winner 3 - Quarter-final winner 3 (9 p.m. on TF1)

Friday October 27: Final for third place (9 p.m. on TF1)

Saturday October 28: World Cup Final (9 p.m. on TF1)