The Best Pastry Chef: who are the 2023 finalists?

The final for Best Pastry Chef is broadcast on M6 this Wednesday, December 13, 2023. We will finally know the big winner of this season 12 at the end of the show.

It's almost the end of Best Pastry Chef 2023. Season 12 of the sweet M6 show ends this Wednesday, December 13 at 9:10 p.m., with the broadcast of the long-awaited finale. There are only three candidates left to dream of the title of winner of this 2023 edition, but at the end of the evening, only one will be qualified as “Best Pastry Chef” (amateur) of the year.

Thibaut, Julia and Fanny are the three finalists of this season 12 of the M6 ​​program. The first is an athlete with a master's degree in nutrition from Montpellier, who won the most tops of the season in the Cyril Lignac event. The second, a lawyer in Noisy-Le-Roy, distinguished herself during this season as an expert in cake design and won the most favorites of the season. The last finalist, Fanny, works as a school teacher in Roullens, in Aude. She holds the record for blue aprons of the season.

This final for Best Pastry Chef will take place in two stages and has the theme of the end-of-year holidays, entitled "An XXL Christmas". During the first event, the three amateur pastry chefs still in the competition will have to make a log one meter long, but also delicious.

The second round of this Best Pastry Chef final will last eight hours (in filming time, the duration is obviously reduced on screen): the two finalists still in the running will have to present a 100% edible Christmas village to the jury. For the occasion, the amateur pastry chefs of the season, eliminated during the last episodes, will be back to lend a hand to Thibaut, Julia and Fanny, while the relatives of the finalists and former winners of the show will make an appearance .

At the end of these two tests, one of the three candidates will be crowned winner of Best Pastry Chef and will succeed Manon, current title holder.

Each year, an amateur pastry chef is crowned Best Pastry Chef at the end of his (successful) participation in the M6 ​​show. Once is not customary, the winner of season 12 will win a trophy. Traditionally, the winner of the show also lands the opportunity to publish their own cookbook.