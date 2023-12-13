The Best Pastry Chef 2023: who is the big winner of season 12?

There were three finalists competing for the title of Best Pastry Chef this Wednesday, December 13 on M6. And the name of the big winner of this season 12 is...

The Best Pastry Chef is officially over for 2023! M6 broadcast the season 12 finale this Wednesday, December 13. There were three candidates still in the running to win the title of winner this year: Thibaut, Julia and Fanny. And it was ultimately Fanny, a lawyer in Noisy-le-Grand, who won the title of Best Pastry Chef 2023.

The final for Best Pastry Chef proved to be quite a challenge for the three finalists. They had to decide between two events, all on the theme of the end of year holidays for a “Christmas XXL” program. The first asked the three candidates to make a log one meter long. The second, which lasted 8 hours during filming, required the amateur pastry chefs still in the running to present a 100% edible Christmas village to the jurors.

For the occasion, viewers were able to meet former candidates from this season 12, who came to lend a hand to Thibaut, Julia and Fanny, but also relatives of the candidates and former winners of Best Pastry Chef.

At the end of these two tests, it was ultimately Julia who stood out for her creations that were as delicious as they were aesthetically successful. Jury in Noisy-Le-Roy, the winner of Best Pastry Chef 2023 distinguished herself throughout the season as an expert in cake design. She is also the contestant who won the most favorites of the season.

“I feel like I’m on cloud nine, I’m having a hard time realizing what’s happening.” Julia exclaimed, in tears after her victory, surrounded by her partner and her children. “There are a lot of emotions swirling around, it’s really a day that will remain engraved in my life, in my history, in my heart.” She dedicated her trophy to her husband, her children and her “pastry friends”. “I’m taking the cup home!!!” she finally exclaimed. Beautiful players, the two other finalists did not fail to warmly applaud Julia for her achievement.

By winning Best Pastry Chef, Julia won the famous cake-shaped trophy of the season. Above all, she got the opportunity to publish her own recipe book, like the other winners before her.