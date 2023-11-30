“Thank you to everyone who watched”: Cyril Hanouna makes fun of Complementary investigation

The day after the broadcast of Complément d'investigation on France 2, Cyril Hanouna reacted on TPMP, this Friday, November 1. He made fun of the show at length and insisted on “debriefing” the content of the investigation.

Cyril Hanouna, star presenter of the C8 channel, did not fail to react to the program Complément d'Enquête. The day before, France 2 broadcast an investigation devoted to him. This Friday, November 1, Cyril Hanouna first presented the program “PAF avec Baba”, which precedes Touche Pas à Mon Poste. He mentioned the audience record for France 2 during the broadcast of Complément d'investigation: more than 3 million viewers. “And one, and two, and three million!”, he then sang, before continuing: “we made almost four times the score of TF1”, welcomed the host, about the audiences of France 2 during the broadcast of Complément d'Enquête. “I also wanted to thank them for all the photos they chose of me, I’m handsome,” laughs Cyril Hanouna.

Then, during TPMP, the host returned in more detail to the France 2 investigation. “Thank you to everyone who watched me get smashed,” he said. He then listed tweets criticizing the show. “They investigated for a long time on false leads which fell through,” explains Cyril Hanouna, before continuing: “the story of the boat, they had it just before the broadcast, they did not have it before ", explains the host about a sequence of the investigation which focuses on a Yacht belonging to the PAF star.

Earlier in the day, Cyril Hanouna organized the filming of a scene which should be broadcast in TPMP, in front of the France Télévisions premises. “You tripled the audience, so we had to celebrate, music!” : details a columnist in front of France Télévision, accompanied by dancers and a few dozen fans displaying banners and signs with messages of support for Cyril Hanouna. Another personality wanted to be present: the rapper Booba, who appears in the France 2 show. "Hurry up, we're cold, we're waiting for Cyril Hanouna, the big thug", announces the artist in a video broadcast on X.