Television reception is poor in one in two cities this week - millions of French people are still at risk of blackout

The national frequency agency has recognized a problem.

Having trouble watching TV this week? The image is not clear or are some channels completely refusing to display? Do not touch your screen, your cables or the settings of your television or antenna! The fault most certainly lies with the weather, as announced by the national frequency agency, an official state body. This specifies that the problem concerns the reception of TNT, a free mode of reception used by many French people. It is even the second mode of reception after internet television.

There are many affected cities! No less than 19,000 municipalities are affected by this reception problem. The national frequency agency even gives a list, which can be found here. The origin really comes from the weather! “We inform you that due to a particular meteorological phenomenon, specific radio propagation conditions may cause reception difficulties for terrestrial television,” the agency specifies.

No question of wind, rain or sandstorms here. The origin only comes from the extreme heat recorded for the season. The phenomenon is well known by experts who then speak of “exceptional propagations”. In other words, the waves do not propagate as usual, disrupted by different reasons: sudden changes in temperature, increase in pressure or, as has been the case in recent days in France, a rapid increase in temperatures. The problem can therefore arise as soon as the weather forecasts show sudden changes.

The agency specifies, however, that the problem is in the process of being resolved from October 12. She reminds above all that viewers should not try to adjust their television. "At the end of this episode, you will find all the TNT channels. If a search and memorization of the channels has been carried out inadvertently, you will have to repeat this operation at the end of the propagation episode to find all of them TNT channels." The only thing to do is... to wait. And hope that the weather doesn't get any worse this fall!