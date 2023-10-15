Suzanne Somers, actress of “Our Beautiful Family”, dies after a long battle with illness

The 'Our Beautiful Family' star has died at the age of 76. Suzanne Somers had been battling breast cancer for several years.

Suzanne Somers, unforgettable interpreter of Carol Foster Lambert in the series Our Beautiful Family, died at the age of 76 this Sunday, October 15, 2023. Her agent announced the sad news to the New York Post, announcing that the actress is died “peacefully at home” surrounded by her husband and son, the day before her 77th birthday.

Suzanne Somers' family was indeed gathered for her birthday, this Monday, October 16: "Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and would like to thank her millions of fans and subscribers who loved her dearly," said know his agent.

Suzanne Somers battled illness for many years. She was diagnosed with skin cancer at the age of 30. She was in her fifties when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. A fight that marked her life for several decades, and which she continued to face fiercely, as she told Page Six last summer: “Every time this swelling appears, I continue to push it away. I'm doing my best not to let this insidious disease control me."

Suzanne Sommers began her acting career in the 1960s. She was above all a notable face on the small screen. She appears in a television series adapting the novel Lassie, the Faithful Dog.

In 1977, it was in Three's Company that she appeared as Chrissy Snow, before playing the title role in She's the Sheriff at the end of the 1980s. Her most notable role remains that of Carol Foster Lambert, the mother of a blended family, in Our Beautiful Family. She held this role from 1991 to 1998.