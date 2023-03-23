Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1389 of March 23, 2023

TOMORROW BELONGS TO US. In episode 1389 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on March 23, 2023, Benoit spies on Alma and Benjamin and the couple find themselves on the killer's list. Summary.

In Episode 1389 of Tomorrow Belongs to Us aired on Thursday, March 23, 2023, the police arrest and question Aaron, who looks like the perfect suspect: an orphan, very involved in child protection, and possessing the DVD of Mina's adventures. But it's not his DNA that's at the crime scene, there's no trace where Roxane hit the attacker, and his alibi is confirmed. Doctor Leclerc is released and Lisa asks Martin to officially withdraw her from the investigation, feeling unable to do her job properly. For his part, Benoit is everywhere in Sète. He pulls information from Lisa, spies on Benjamin and Alma, and even finds an excuse to drop by to see her at her home. At the end of this episode, the serial killer observes all the pictures of his victims... And the next ones: Alma and Benjamin. Is Benoit involved?

Still in Sète, Alma and Benjamin are unaware of the threat that awaits them. The couple are trying to adjust as the move to Paris draws near. In this episode, Ventura urges his girlfriend to have a child by her. Alma feels oppressed and the lovers find it difficult to understand each other. They confide in their friends who help them see things more clearly. On leaving work, the couple find themselves in the street and immediately burst the abscess. Benjamin understands that Alma is in love with him and that her hesitation is not personal. Alma even admits that she would be ready to think about it. Reconciled, the couple embrace tenderly, without noticing that Benoit is recording the exchange on his smartphone.

Finally, in episode 1389 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Thursday March 23 on TF1, Soizic is ready to do anything to separate François and Charlie. She confides in William: life isn't worth it without her ex. Doctor Daunier advises him to beware: Charlie Molina is not one to let things go. François, for his part, does not notice anything and just observes that his ex still loves provocation as much as ever. Soizic finds every possible excuse to interrupt her ex's life and Charlie ends up warning her that she won't let her steal her boyfriend. Soizic tries to humiliate Charlie and gets called old skin. Between the two women, war is declared!