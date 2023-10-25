Stéphane Plaza affair: Karine Le Marchand assures that she “never saw him violent”

Karine Le Marchand spoke for the first time about the accusations of domestic violence against her friend, the host Stéphane Plaza.

This is the first time that Karine Le Marchand has spoken publicly about the Stéphane Plaza affair. The M6 ​​host has been accused since September 2023 by three former partners, who accuse the real estate agent of physical and psychological violence in Médiapart. Stéphane Plaza formally denies this, denouncing through his lawyer “defamatory and insulting accusations”.

In an interview with Paris-Match, her friend Karine Le Marchand was questioned on the subject. “Ultimately, he's an idiot, a cad,” she said, in reference to the fact that Stéphane Plaza promised them commitment, exclusivity or even marriage while he maintained a romantic relationship with his three accusers at the same time. "But I've never seen him violent, rarely angry. He's more the type to sulk in his corner. Afterwards, I've never been in a relationship with him, I don't know how he behaves with his mistresses ".

In detail, the host of L'amour est dans le pré says she is aware of one of the couple's violent arguments, reported in Médiapart, saying that she was not present at the material time. She then relates Stéphane Plaza's version, who says that "she raised her hands in front of him and he pushed her to leave. He claims it was an accident." She is also “surprised” that the young woman did not immediately leave her companion after the events.

Karine Le Marchand also wanted to recall in the columns of Paris-Match that Stéphane Plaza also filed a complaint for harassment against his accusers, three months before the investigation published in Médiapart: "They got together, agonized insults,” she says. "And they were right, what he did was wrong. Then, every time he appeared on social media, they sent him hate messages. He told me: 'They want me difficulty. I am scared".

For the moment, Stéphane Plaza is the subject of an investigation for domestic violence opened by the Paris public prosecutor's office. At the same time, M6 conducted an internal investigation, without removing the host from the air (an evening entirely dedicated to him was also broadcast in October). Since October 25, 2023, the real estate agent has also been singled out for his behavior in the professional sphere in the columns of Libération. The journalistic investigation ensures that he would have established a “climate of fear” with his colleagues.