Stéphane Plaza accused of violence by former partners

Three former companions of the real estate agent denounce humiliation, threats, verbal or physical violence committed by the host, who denies these “fanciful” accusations to Médiapart.

Stéphane Plaza is accused by three former partners of acts of violence in the columns of Médiapart. They claim to have suffered verbal and psychological violence from the real estate agent, and two of them mention physical violence, particularly after they discovered that he had stable relationships with other women at the same time. time.

Stéphane Plaza refused to respond to requests from Médiapart on these various matters. The host's lawyer denounced "totally extrapolated, even false allegations" and "fanciful accusations". She also assures that these three women “finally rejected joined forces against him to harm him by all means”.

One of them, aged around thirty, claims to have been the victim of violence several times by the host, without wanting to say more to the investigative media. In written testimony given to a bailiff in May 2022, Stéphane Plaza allegedly injured her hand on April 25, 2022, after she revealed their affair to another woman.

After yelling at her, he allegedly “grabbed her hand at the fingers and turned them violently.” This would have resulted in a broken bone and two dislocations. Subsequently, he allegedly threatened her, again according to his written account transmitted to the bailiff: “now you are really going to suffer, I hope you are ready for what comes next”. Médiapart claims that the host confirmed this violence in authenticated exchanges with the alleged victim. In the past, she also claims that he would have “punched her in the shoulder, knocking her to the ground”.

Another former companion, who had participated in Stéphane Plaza's "Research apartment or house" show, filed a complaint against the host after having suffered violence and threats, according to her claims. She also accuses him of having “bitten her very hard on the thigh” in a context which had nothing to do with sex, and of having threatened to kill her if she ever saw another man. She also claims to have suffered “humiliation” and “moral harassment”.