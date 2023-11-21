Star Academy: who are the candidates in danger for the next prime?

New evaluations took place in the Star Academy this Wednesday, November 22. Two pairs were named as part of linked destinies.

Like every Wednesday, the faithful of the daily newspaper of the Star Academy were able to discover the evaluations of the students still in competition. The candidates had to submit to the dreaded rule of linked destinies: they thus took their assessments as a duo, and the pairs risking elimination will also play their place as a duo during the prime on Saturday evening.

The faculty decided to appoint four candidates at the end of the evaluations on Wednesday, November 22, 2023: Clara-Julien and Héléna-Marie Maud. One of these pairs will therefore leave the castle at the end of prime Saturday.

You can now vote for the Star Academy duo you want to save by phone (34 80) or by SMS (71 500). To save Clara and Julien type 1, to rescue Héléna and Marie-Maud type 2.

These are the two pairs that least convinced the teachers. As for Marie-Maud and Héléna, Michael Goldman believes that the first carried the duo, and Adeline Toniutti criticized the second for “her problems of accuracy and rhythm”.

Ditto for Clara and Julien: “I expected something grandiose, but for me there was an excess of confidence, they weren’t together enough” judges Pierre de Brauer. Michael Goldman also said he was "disappointed", having "almost suffered a little" and having "not found it extraordinary".

The evaluations made it possible to highlight certain talents who had not yet had the opportunity to reveal themselves during the dailies and bonuses.

This is the case of Margot and Victorien who won over the teachers, and in particular Michael Goldman who said he was “caught” by “this successful evaluation”, despite some falsehoods. Adeline Toniutti wanted to salute their “great progress”.

Djebril and Leni were Pierre de Brauer's "favorite", who judged the duo "all in humility and sincerity", while Malika Benjelloun found their evaluation "super" and full of "emotion" .

Candice and Pierre, whom Internet users suspect of being secretly a couple, and have divided the teaching staff. Cécile Chaduteau, she deplored that Candice had “curled up again”, just like her dancing which was “very uneven”. Conversely, Michael Goldman believes that “they “got it completely on board” and that “the duo worked”.

Let's also remember that Axel was the only candidate not to have passed the evaluations this week: he had in fact risen to first place in the ranking, winning not only immunity for this week but also the right to share the stage with the Lion King troupe.