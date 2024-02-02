Star Academy: the winner of the grand finale is already known, tears flow at the castle

The Star academy final will pit Pierre and Julien against each other this Saturday, February 3 on TF1. After weeks of adventure, the telecrochet will finally have its 2023 winner. Pierre is the big favorite.

After three months of adventure, Julien and Pierre, the two Star Academy finalists, left the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys on Thursday, February 1, with a certain emotion. “It all started here on November 4th. At thirteen in this castle, we created a real family,” recalled a message from their former comrades broadcast as the lights went out. The young men will compete during the last bonus this Saturday, February 3 from 9:10 p.m. on TF1, dressed by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus for the occasion. A final which will be played without real suspense, according to 20 minutes, which gives Pierre as the big winner of the 2023 season.

The Norman with a hoarse voice and natural charm, on Tuesday, welcomed like a star during a brief visit to Villedieu-les-Poêles, his town of origin, enjoys great popularity. Even the LR senator from La Manche and ex-minister, Philippe Bas, posted a post on X to give him his support: “He is incontestably and objectively the best,” he added. One support among many others for Pierre Garnier who has more than 450,000 subscribers on Instagram. At 21, his quiet strength and optimistic character were more popular on social networks than the somewhat sanguine good-student side of his opponent, Julien. Last week, his duet performance with Woodkid was described as "the best of the season" by Internet users explains 20 minutes. The international artist herself shared the extracts on her official account, saying she was proud to “break the Internet with Pierre”.

But if Pierre fails to win the majority of public votes this evening, he would still be a winner, analyzes the online site. Composer, musician, performer, the young man, who shared one of these songs entitled What we were during the last evaluation — a song that singer Dajdu described as “magnificent” — has already found his audience, and difficult to imagine the record companies missing out on the phenomenon.