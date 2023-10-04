Star Academy 2023: two teachers have been replaced, discover all the new features for the next season

The Star Academy returns to TF1 in a month. Several new additions, particularly in the teaching staff, have been announced.

It's exactly a month from now that we'll be welcoming a new class from the Star Academy. The 2023 season launches on TF1 on November 4, 2023, with the first bonus which will allow us to discover the identity of the 16 students, aged 18 to 25, who will come to take lessons at the Château de Dammarie-les-lys.

During a press conference, the production of the program, but also the presenters and teachers, outlined the contours of this new season which will last three months. With a major change for fans from last season: two teachers are leaving the faculty.

Yanis Marshall, dance teacher in 2022, and Laure Balon, stage expression teacher, are not returning for this new season. “They have personal projects that are complicated to implement if it takes them three months” of their time, explains Jean-Louis Blot, president of Endemol France. “And in all schools, the teaching staff is moving.” For his part, Nikos Aliagas assures that “there is nothing wrong with it”.

The Star Academy faculty therefore sees the arrival of two figures unknown to the general public. Malika Benjelloun was chosen to teach dance to academics. She was able to work with Robin Williams, Billy Crawford and Puff Daddy, and gave lessons to Madonna's choreographer, Mehdi Kerkouche.

For her part, Cécile Chaduteau was chosen as a stage expression teacher. She previously distinguished herself as a dancer, singer and director, having notably worked with Kamel Ouali at the start of the Star Academy, or as a backing vocalist for Johnny Hallyday and France Gall.

The rest of the teaching staff does not change: Michaël Goldman is back as director of the castle, surrounded by Adeline Toniutti as singing teacher, Pierre Brauer as theater teacher and Joel Bouraïma as sports teacher. Lucie Bernardoni and Marlène Schaff also return as tutors.

It was an essential element of the early days of Star Academy which did not make its return with the program last year. At the end of the season, certain candidates will go on tour throughout France. During the month of December, we will find out which students will have the chance to explore the Zeniths of France. It will also be the first big challenge of the season, before the final stages. The tour is expected to begin in early 2024.

Other new features of the Star Academy 2023 edition include several adjustments: the castle will be given a new decoration, while a room will be reserved for exchanges between students and the public. Fans of the program will also be able to find the daily newspaper every day, Sunday included, to discover behind the scenes of the prime, but also a store launched in mid-October on the MyTF1 site. The live stream will also return.