Star Academy 2023: this little sentence from Pierre about his relationship with Candice makes Internet users react

During this week's Star Academy evaluations, Pierre says more about his relationship with Candice. Internet users immediately reacted.

The Star Academy continues to attract millions of viewers, especially for the daily which attracts an average of 1.5 million viewers each evening. Several fans of the show are on the lookout for developments in the relationship of certain students. One pair is particularly watched by Internet users this year: the one formed between Candice and Pierre.

Since the start of the adventure at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys, the two candidates have formed a particularly close and complicit duo. Many Internet users wonder if a rapprochement would not be possible between Candice and Pierre and analyze each of their words and each of their actions.

During the first part of the week's evaluations, exceptionally divided into two parts, Pierre chose to work with Julien and Candice for a trio test on the theme of musicals, which made it possible to obtain immunity for the week.

The trio decided to perform the song Little Sister by Ben l’Oncle Soul. When the teachers asked Pierre the reasons for such a choice, Pierre publicly put an end to the rumors about his relationship with Candice: he considered that it was "natural" since he himself considers Candice his little sister.

This little sentence provoked a torrent of reactions on social networks from fans of the duo, but also from viewers who follow the live daily: “Is it me where Pierre comes from friendzone Candice???” asks a user of X, former Twitter. Another believes that it was "a moment of embarrassment among the teachers", who had already been seduced by the alchemy of the pair during the duo assessments a few weeks ago.

Despite this clarification, some Internet users continue to spy on the slightest actions of Pierre and Candice. It must be said that they have been particularly close since the beginning of the adventure and seem to share real musical chemistry. If this is not necessarily the beginning of a love story, perhaps we are witnessing the birth of the beginning of a future artistic collaboration.