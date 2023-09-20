“Sex Education” season 4: a bittersweet ending that isn’t really one (review)

The finale of “Sex Education”, a series which contributed to uninhibiting sexuality on the small screen, was released on Netflix this Thursday, September 21, 2023. We have seen this season 4, here is our review.

It's the end of an era for Netflix subscribers. “Sex Education” ended this Thursday, September 21, 2023 with the release of its fourth and final season on the streaming platform. It is the end point of a series that is a phenomenon in the English-speaking television landscape. If she is not the first to talk openly about sex on the small screen ("Masters of Sex" had done it before), she had contributed to breaking many taboos linked to gender and sexuality with a lot of kindness and generosity. open-mindedness.

It was also the first Netflix series to use “intimacy coordinators”, a profession increasingly common in the audiovisual industry who supervises and facilitates the filming of sex scenes with actors and directors. The end of “Sex Education” is therefore expected around the corner, especially after a season 3 which was more laborious and less satisfying.

If some fans will certainly be disappointed with the trajectories taken by certain characters, the creator of the series Laurie Nunn has succeeded in writing a bittersweet final season, with protagonists who finally manage to overcome some of their past traumas to move forward towards new ones. horizons.

The characters having learned and evolved (and the viewer with it), sexual initiation is less present in this season 4. We thus lose certain elements which gave the salt of the series, subversion and humor in mind. But new themes are addressed, sometimes too punctually but with a lot of sensitivity, such as issues of transidentity and disability, but also depression, toxic relationships and mourning.

The ending of Sex Education isn't really one. New challenges await Otis, Maeve, Eric, Amy, Adam and the others, their story is not really finished and a slightly frustrating taste of unfinished business can emerge from this finale.

We won't necessarily know what happens to the characters, if they accomplish their goals, and if our beloved couples end up together or not. Some iconic characters from previous seasons, like Ola, Jakob or Lily, are unfortunately completely absent from this season and do not even make a furtive appearance to say goodbye to the series.

But between the first episode of Season 1 and the end of Season 4, the characters grew, achieved their immediate goals and overcame their own obstacles. When one chapter closes, a new one opens. It's up to fans to imagine it now.

The entire Sex Education (seasons 1-4) is available to stream on Netflix.