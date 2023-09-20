'Sex Education' on Netflix: What to remember before season 4

Season 4 of “Sex Education” has been released on Netflix. But do you have the key elements of the plot in mind? We summarize everything you need to remember to follow the new episodes.

The time to say goodbye has arrived. The fourth and final season of “Sex Education” was released on Netflix this Thursday, September 21, 2023. Fans of the series which broke taboos on sex life with pedagogy and kindness can discover the final episodes and the final destiny of its characters .

But this season comes out two years after its third season, and a lot has changed for the protagonists. Do you need a booster shot? Below we detail everything you need to remember before launching season 4 of “Sex Education”.

During the third season of Sex Education, released on September 17, 2021 on Netflix, a new principal is responsible for cleaning up the reputation of Moordale high school, nicknamed "sex high school". However, his methods were denounced by the rebellious students, and the establishment was permanently closed. The characters, like Otis, Eric or even Ruby and Jackson, must now study in a new high school.

During the first three seasons of "Sex Education", Jean (Gillian Anderson), the mother of Otis (Asa Buterfield), experiences a tumultuous romantic relationship with Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt). They eventually break up after the therapist admits to kissing her ex, Remi (James Purefoy), Otis' father. But Jean then discovers that she is pregnant, rekindling the flame with Jakob.

But the latter discovers that she previously slept with other men before they were a couple: Dan (Daniel Ings) and Harry (Dan Mersh). He then doubts whether he is the father of the unborn baby. Jakob then requests a paternity test and discovers that he is indeed not the father of little Joy, born at the end of season 3. He then breaks up definitively with Jean, without the identity of Joy's father being revealed. be revealed.

For her part, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is accepted into a literature study program in the United States and must leave town. However, she decides to pursue a long-distance relationship with Otis, with whom she has only just started a romantic relationship. He had just broken up with Ruby (Mimi Keene), for whom he had no feelings. Maeve, for her part, had broken up with Isaac.

If Otis and Maeve ended season 3 by finally admitting that they love each other, this is not the case for all the couples in the series. While their couple was very popular with fans, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) criticizes Adam (Connor Swindells) for not accepting his bisexuality to his family and kisses another man while he is in Nigeria. Adam, however, resolves to reveal his sexual identity to his family, but the couple breaks up anyway.

Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) had, for his part, begun to develop feelings for Cal (Dua Saleh), a non-binary student from Moordale. However, Jackson is uncomfortable with the idea of ​​being in a queer relationship. They then decide to break up and remain on good terms. Finally, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) broke up with her boyfriend Steve, in order to take the time to rebuild herself following the sexual assault she suffered on a bus.