Sequestration of Bruno Guillon: two teenagers arrested

Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested as part of the investigation into the homejacking which occurred at Bruno Guillon's home on September 27.

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday evening as part of the investigation into the homejacking of which Bruno Guillon and his family were victims on the night of September 26 to 27, we learned from the JDD. The two people arrested are minors and both aged 16. They are currently in police custody.

According to information from BFM TV, the two suspects were arrested on the public highway in Ivry-sur-Seine, in Val-de-Marne. They are already known to the courts for acts of violence, rape, break-in and extortion.

Bruno Guillon was the victim of homejacking on the night of September 26 to 27, 2023. The host, as well as his partner and his 14-year-old son, were victims of burglary and kidnapped while they were sleeping, at their home in Tessancourt -sur-Aubette (Yvelines).

During this homejacking, the host and his family were robbed of jewelry, watches and luxury bags, for damage initially estimated at less than 100,000 euros. An investigation into armed robbery by an organized gang and kidnapping was opened by the Versailles public prosecutor's office.