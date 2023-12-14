Sébastien Cauet targeted by a fourth complaint for sexual assault

The NRJ host is the target of a fourth complaint, for sexual assault. The prescribed facts allegedly occurred in 1997.

A fourth woman filed a complaint against Sébastien Cauet this Wednesday, December 13. This is what Le Parisien tells us this Friday, which specifies that the complainant says she was the victim of sexual assault by the NRJ host.

Aged 44, this fourth accuser denounced, before the minor protection brigade of the Paris judicial police, prescribed facts which allegedly occurred in 1997. The national daily also specifies that she had already contacted the media there was two years old, without daring to launch into legal proceedings if she was the only alleged victim.

The complainant, who was 18 years old at the time of the facts she denounces, accuses Sébastien Cauet, then aged 25 and working for Skyrock, of having "taken his penis out of his pants" and of asking her if she had want to “kiss” him in his car. She said that the host had offered to drop her off by car at her work, she who went very regularly to the Skyrock studios to attend his show.

The forty-year-old claims today to have “refused” the request of the host, who “put his penis back in his pants”. “He didn’t force me, he didn’t insist and he dropped me off at work,” she assures. However, she says she was traumatized by this request, and decided to completely change her life. It was during the explosion

This is the fourth complaint against Sébastien Cauet. The 51-year-old host is the target of an investigation for “rape of a minor aged 15 or over” and “rape” following the complaint of a 25-year-old woman, who claims to have been forced to perform fellatio on the host in 2014, when she was 16, and in 2022.

Two other complaints of sexual assault led to an investigation by the minor protection brigade of the regional directorate of the Paris judicial police on November 28.

Sébastien Cauet claims to be innocent and denounced “lies” on BFM TV this weekend. However, he was removed from the NRJ antenna during the investigation. He remains presumed innocent, and has, in return, filed a complaint for "attempted extortion of funds by an organized gang, slanderous denunciation, forgery and uses against unnamed persons".