Sébastien Cauet indicted for rape: what are the charges against the host?

Sébastien Cauet was indicted for rape of minors, rape and sexual assault this Friday, May 24 and placed under judicial supervision. Targeted by at least five complaints from different women, the host denies all the accusations.

The Sébastien Cauet affair is moving forward. The famous host targeted by at least five complaints for rape and sexual assault was brought before a judge this Friday, May 24 and was indicted for two rapes of minors, one sexual assault of a minor and one rape which allegedly took place between 1997 and 2012 in accordance with the requisitions of the Paris public prosecutor's office and placed under judicial supervision.

The 52-year-old man was taken into custody by the juvenile brigade on Thursday, May 23, as part of the investigation opened last November for "rape of a minor over 15 years old and rape". Sébastien Cauet "went freely, and at his request, to the investigation services to be able to answer, point by point, all the questions asked" according to the statements of his two lawyers, Simon Clemenceau and Xavier Autain, relayed by BFMTV. But the news channel understands that Sébastien Cauet's two days in police custody were difficult for the host.

The NRJ host, removed from the airwaves since the investigation opened, has always proclaimed his innocence and denied the accusations of rape and sexual assault made against him. At the same time as his police custody, on Thursday May 23, he called for “restraint” and recalled “the principle of presumption of innocence” through his lawyers. But the Paris prosecutor's office seems not to give credence to the host's version and has requested his indictment. In view of the serious accusations against him and the decisions of the prosecution, Sébastien Cauet risks being placed in pre-trial detention.

“Everything is false, everything is lies” Sébastien Cauet declared last December on BFMTV regarding the accusations against him. Firmly contesting the facts with which he has been accused since the filing of the first complaint in November 2023 - that of a 25-year-old woman who accuses the host of having forced her to perform sexual acts in 2014, when she was a minor , and in 2022 -, Sébastien Cauet assured to be the “first plaintiff” in this case. The former NRJ radio star had indicated that he had filed a complaint for harassment and cyberharassment before the first rape complaint. Since then, Sébastien Cauet has filed a complaint for "slanderous denunciation" and to denounce an "aggravated extortion attempt", of which he says he has "proof".

"An investigation is underway with the Nanterre public prosecutor's office for the facts he denounces of cyberharassment, slanderous denunciation and attempted extortion of funds" recalled Sébastien Cauet's lawyers on May 23, specifying that their client "hopes that the perpetrators of these acts can soon be arrested and stopped.” Moreover, the radio host had already been interviewed by the miners' brigade as a complainant after filing his complaint.

The first complaint against Sébastien Cauet was filed in November 2023 by a woman now aged 25 who accuses the host of having forced her to perform oral sex in 2014, when she was a minor, and forced her to other sexual acts in 2022. In the process, three other women filed a complaint and denounced similar facts. Some accusers denounce prescribed facts relating to rape or sexual assault, according to their statements. The fifth and final complaint was filed on February 9 by a woman who also accuses the host of rape and sexual assault.

The investigation concerns accusations of rape against a 16-year-old girl in Geneva (Switzerland) in 2014, a thirty-year-old girl in Paris in 2011 and a 15-year-old girl in Paris in 1997, but also an accusation of assault sexual assault allegedly committed in December 2012 on a 17-year-old woman. The other alleged facts are not the subject of an investigation “because of their limitation”.