Sébastien Cauet case: the host targeted by a fifth complaint for rape and sexual assault

A woman aged around forty filed a complaint for acts which allegedly occurred in the 1990s. The radio host is now the target of five complaints for rape and sexual assault.

A new complaint targets radio host Sébastien Cauet, now accused by 5 women of rape and sexual assault. The latest complainant, now aged 45, filed the complaint on Thursday February 8. According to her, the facts took place during a business trip to the provinces by the NRJ host, at the end of the 1990s. The woman was then just an adult. If the facts are now prescribed, they can however be used in the preliminary investigation opened since the end of November by the Paris prosecutor's office for "rape" and "sexual assault".

The affair began with a first complaint, that of Julie. The latter, now aged 25, filed a complaint on November 18. She denounced two rapes, the first which allegedly occurred in 2014 when she was 16, and a second in 2022. She says that during the two attacks she denounces, the host allegedly forced her to do a fellatio. A preliminary investigation was opened for “rape of a minor over 15 years old and rape”. This resulted in 4 other complaints. One of them was filed on December 13. Mathilde, now aged 44, denounces a sexual assault that she allegedly experienced at the age of 25.

Sébastien Cauet, however, insisted on defending himself publicly on social networks and in press releases through his lawyers. On Sunday December 10, he was on the air of BFM TV to denounce “lies”. “These are very serious accusations,” he declared, assuring that “everything is false, everything is lies”.

The 51-year-old host also claimed to have been “the first complainant”, ensuring that he had filed a complaint for harassment before a complaint for rape was filed against him. Sébastien Cauet also says he has “proof” “to show that this is an attempted extortion by an organized gang”. He also repeated that he was innocent and was undergoing a "media trial", without responding to the merits of the accusations, namely whether or not he had had consensual sex with the first complainant, who said she was a minor at the time of the first facts. 'she denounces. The host filed a complaint with the Nanterre public prosecutor's office for "attempted extortion by an organized gang", "slanderous denunciation" and "forgery and uses against an unnamed person" on November 23. At the same time, Sebastien Cauet has been withdrawn from NRJ since November 22. On January 16, he appealed to the Paris commercial court to demand that he be "immediately" reinstated on the NRJ channel.