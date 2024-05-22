Sébastien Cauet accused of rape: the host placed in police custody after the filing of five complaints

Sébastien Cauet, targeted by at least five complaints for rape and sexual assault, was placed in police custody this Thursday, May 23. The host freely went before the investigators to be interviewed on the facts with which he is accused.

Anything new in the Sébastien Cauet affair? The host, who is the target of at least five complaints filed for sexual assault and rape, was taken into custody by the juvenile brigade this Thursday, May 23, according to information from BFMTV. This case has been going on since last November and the filing of the first complaint by a woman denouncing two rapes which according to her took place in 2014, when she was a minor, and in 2022. A preliminary investigation was then opened for "rapes against minor over 15 and rape” and four other complaints have since followed.

Sébastien Cauet has proclaimed his innocence since the first accusations and always denies the facts with which he is accused. He has also filed several complaints for slanderous denunciation and attempted aggravated extortion.

This is not the first time that the French host has been questioned by the police in connection with this affair. At the end of last year, he was interviewed by the juvenile brigade as a complainant after filing a complaint for slanderous denunciation. Sébastien Cauet is back before the police to return to the accusations made against him and the alleged facts, but he continues to contest these facts, indicated his lawyers Simon Clemenceau and Xavier Autain.

The two councils assure that the host "went freely, and at his request, to the investigation services to be able to answer, point by point, all the questions asked", reports BFMTV. "Sébastien Cauet calls for restraint and recalls the principle of presumption of innocence" added the two lawyers recalling their client's position.

Sébastien Cauet had publicly defended himself against the accusations on social networks and in press releases through his lawyers. In December, he denounced “lies” on BFMTV. “These are very serious accusations,” he declared, assuring that “everything is false, everything is lies.”

More than lies, the host denounces “an attempted extortion of funds by an organized gang” of which he claims to have “proof”. He explained on this subject that he was the "first complainant" in the case by having filed a complaint for harassment before the first complaint for rape. This Thursday, May 23, Sébastien Cauet's lawyers also recall "that an investigation is underway with the Nanterre public prosecutor's office for the facts he denounces of cyberharassment, slanderous denunciation and attempted extortion of funds". The host “hopes that the perpetrators of these acts can soon be arrested and stopped”.