Samuel Etienne: why is he resigning from the franceinfo morning show?

The presenter of "Questions for a champion" announced his resignation from the morning of franceinfo. Find out the reasons.

End clap for Samuel Etienne. According to information from Le Parisien, the journalist resigned from the post of morning worker for the franceinfo channel, which he had held since 2017. According to the national media, he indeed wished to resume a less intense work rhythm for the start of the 2023 school year. has not yet officially reacted to the formalization of his departure.

That the fans of Questions for a champion are reassured: if Samuel Etienne leaves the morning of franceinfo, he kept the presentation of the game of the afternoon of France 3. For the moment, we do not yet know who could take over the morning show of channel 27 in September.

Biography of Samuel Etienne - Born May 20, 1971 in Rennes, Samuel Etienne is a French journalist and radio and television presenter. He began his professional career at RTL, RFM, Radio Nostalgie and BFM. He then made a name for himself from 1995 to 1999 as an RFI news presenter, before joining the Canal group for eight years, until 2008. He notably participated in the launch of the i>Télé channel and presented several shows, such as Let's Not Be Afraid of Words or The Special Edition.

Since 2008, Samuel Etienne has worked for France Télévision. He first presents Questions of Generations before replacing Julien Lepers at the presentation of Questions for a Champion since 2016. From 2017 to 2023, he is also the presenter of the franceinfo morning show. In addition to television, he continues to officiate on the radio as a presenter on Europe 1 from 2013 to 2017, and on the Twitch platform on which he has his own stream show.

Samuel Etienne has been married since 2015 to his partner, a certain Helen who works in the watch industry. Together, the couple gave birth to two children: Malo in 2016 and Solal in 2020.