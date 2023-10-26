Rugby World Cup TV schedule: where and when to watch the South Africa-New Zealand final?

South Africa play New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final this weekend. We'll tell you on what date, on what channel and at what time to watch this final match.

It's the last World Cup weekend for oval fans. The 2023 Rugby World Cup ends this weekend. The final will pit South Africa against New Zealand, and one of the two teams will be crowned world champions. The match begins this Saturday, October 28, from 9:00 p.m. The meeting is broadcast live on TF1.

But before knowing the winner of the 2023 World Cup, rugby fans will be able to follow the match for third place. This is played between England and Argentina. This small final can be seen on television this Friday, October 27, 2023. The match is broadcast on the first channel from 9 p.m.

If you cannot go to the Stade de France (Saint-Denis in Île-de-France) to follow these two final matches, you will have to go to TF1 to discover the Rugby World Cup podium. Remember that the first channel is obviously accessible on television, but also in streaming if you do not have a small screen.

To watch the two matches in streaming, you must go to the MyTF1 streaming platform (on computer) and the application (smartphone and tablet). Remember that this site requires registration to watch the programs live or in replay, but this is completely free. The two matches of this World Cup can also be followed live on the dedicated tab.