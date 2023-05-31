Roland-Garros TV program: the matches of June 1, 2023

ROLAND GARROS TV PROGRAM 2023. Schedules, channels, find the complete program of Roland Garros matches this Thursday, June 1.

[Updated June 1, 2023 at 06:00 a.m.] A new day of competition begins at Roland-Garros this Thursday, June 1, 2023. Among the highlights of the day are the night session between Gael Monfils and Holger Rune from 8:15 p.m. on Premium Video. Among the other French people in the running today are Dodin, Rinderknech and even Parry.

The matches start at 11 a.m. on France Television, with a broadcast that alternates between France 2, France 3 and France 4. For its part, Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video, is responsible for broadcasting the matches of the Simonne- Mathieu and night sessions. Below, find the complete Roland-Garros program this Thursday, June 1, 2023.

From 11:45 a.m. on France Television:

From 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video: G. Monfils against H. Rune (men's singles 2nd round)

From 11 a.m. on France Television:

From 11 a.m. on Prime Video:

From 5 p.m. on Prime Video: A. Zverev vs. A. Molcan (men's singles 2nd round)

From 11 a.m. on France Television:

From 11 a.m. on France Television:

From 11 a.m. on France Television:

From 11 a.m. on France Television:

From 11 a.m. on France Television:

From 11 a.m. on France Television:

Rolland Garros is usually broadcast on the small screen by France Television. For this 2023 edition of the tennis tournament, the various matches were to be followed on France 2, France 3 or France 4. Prime Video is responsible for broadcasting the evening matches and those played on the Simonne-Mathieu court. .

Prime Video, Amazon's streaming platform, offers to follow Roland Garros in 2023. Subscribers can watch the evening matches, those played on the Simonne-Mathieu court, as well as the semi-finals and finals. It is possible to follow the matches broadcast on Prime Video on computers, set-top boxes and media players, smart TVs, tablets and mobile phones as well as certain game consoles. Note, however, that some media are not compatible with Prime Video live streaming. Unlike the Ligue 1 Pass, there was no need to subscribe to another plan to follow Roland Garros: only your Amazon Prime Video subscription is enough!

Roland Garros is to follow for a fortnight. After the qualifying phases which began on May 22, 2023, the tournament officially began on May 28, 2023, before the men's final which traditionally concludes the tennis tournament: it is on Sunday, June 11, 2023 that we will know the next male winner of Roland-Garros.

It is always difficult to predict exactly the start and end times of the Roland Garros match. Indeed, the weather and the time of sunset can impact the end of the matches and modify the agenda. Note, however, that the broadcast of the first matches of each day begins at 11 a.m.