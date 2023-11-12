Plus belle la vie on TF1: we finally know the broadcast date of the first episode

“More beautiful life, even more beautiful”, sequel to the flagship France 3 soap opera, will soon be broadcast on TF1. Find out everything you need to know about the return of the cult series.

It is now confirmed. Plus belle la vie will be back on television very soon. In an interview with Le Figaro, the CEO of the TF1 group, Rodolphe Belmer, announced that we could discover the first episode on January 8, 2024. From now on, it will be on the first channel that we will have to go, after the television news to 1 p.m., to discover the new adventures that await the inhabitants of the Mistral.

Be careful though, this will not be (exactly) season 19 of the soap opera. The deputy director in charge of soap operas and long series at Newen France, Stéphanie Bremond, announced to Le Parisien that this return would in reality be the first season of a series which would now take the name Plus belle la vie, even plus belle.

More beautiful life, even more beautiful should also be available in replay streaming on the new TF1 platform. Rodolphe Belmer indeed indicated in an interview with Le Figaro that the date of resumption of the series coincided with the launch date of the free streaming site TF1, which will replace MyTF1.

Filming of this new version of Plus belle la vie resumed in October 2023 in Allauch in Bouches-du-Rhône, less than a year after the series finale on France 3. Several former actors from the series will be back : Stéphane Henon (Jean-Paul Boher), Laurent Kerusoré (Thomas Marci), Jérôme Bertin (Patrick Nebout), Léa François (Barbara Evenot) and Cécilia Hornus (Blanche Marci).

Two stars will unfortunately be absent for tragic reasons. Michel Cordes, who had played Roland Marci since the first episode in 2004, was found dead at his home in Grabels, in Hérault, last May. In October, Marwan Berreni, who played Abdel Feddala, was found hanged after two months of disappearance following an accident.