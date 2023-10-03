Pierre Palmade's alleged dealer in police custody with three other suspects

Four people suspected of having supplied drugs to Pierre Palmade before his accident were arrested and placed in police custody on Tuesday.

Pierre Palmade's accident led to the opening of several parallel investigations. First, one concerning the responsibility of the comedian in the road accident which occurred on February 10 in Seine-et-Marne. The actor has since been indicted for “homicide and involuntary injuries”, pending a possible trial.

Another investigation, for “drug trafficking” concerns the network of dealers who allegedly supplied the comedian before the tragedy. This Tuesday, the gendarmes of the Fontainebleau research brigade arrested four people suspected of belonging to this network, according to information from Le Parisien.

They were reportedly arrested in Seine-et-Marne and placed in police custody, before being brought before the Melun public prosecutor's office this Wednesday.

The use of Pierre Palmade's telephone would have made it possible to speed up the investigation and the arrest of the suspects. During his auditions, the actor reportedly declared that he had "called a contact in Paris who agreed to deliver narcotics to Cély" before the accident.

For his part, Pierre Palmade would have been heard for the last time at the Melun judicial court on September 27, 2023, as part of his indictment for “homicide and involuntary injuries”. This key step in the end of an investigation should lead to a trial within a few months.