Pierre Palmade affair: the investigation would be about to close for the comedian

Pierre Palmade would have been heard one last time at the Melun judicial court this Tuesday, indicates Le Parisien. The conclusion of the investigation into the February 10 road accident is reportedly near.

According to Le Parisien, Pierre Palmade was summoned this Tuesday September 26 to the Melun judicial court for a final interview with the investigating judge responsible for investigating his accident of February 10. A final interrogation synonymous with the end of the investigation, indicates the daily. For the comedian who has been indicted for seven months now, this final step should lead to a trial in the coming months, probably next spring.

Pierre Palmade, who is under judicial supervision and cannot legally leave the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region since the beginning of the summer, went to the Paris region to honor his judicial summons. He must now answer for “aggravated homicide and involuntary injuries” for the violent collision caused while he was driving under the influence of drugs. Three serious injuries were reported, including a pregnant woman who lost her child.

Le Parisien had already revealed last week that the child carried by the passenger would not have shown any signs of life at birth and would therefore have died before giving birth. Information which should call into question the criminal classification of the charges, as involuntary manslaughter is not possible for a fetus.

In the report following the medical expertise, a forensic doctor, a hospital pediatrician and a neonatologist, all three approved by the Court of Cassation, would have estimated that the child was viable at birth, but would not have presented “no signs of extrauterine life” after delivery. According to these three experts, the child would therefore have been "a victim of an in utero fetal death whose occurrence can be dated between 9:50 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.", or eight minutes before birth. The cause of death, however, would be linked to a “hemorrhage” caused directly by the accident.

It is now up to the judge to draw his conclusions from the medical expertise. However, a second opinion may still be requested. If the charges for “involuntary manslaughter” are dropped, Pierre Palmade would risk between 5 and 7 years in prison for the sole charge of “involuntary injuries” caused by the accident.

In parallel with this medical conclusion, another expert report, this time accidentology, was brought to light, again by Le Parisien, on September 21. This concluded that the comedian was solely responsible for the accident, which was solely due to human fault. This definitively rules out other hypotheses, such as mechanical liability or the speed of the vehicle.

Thus, this report states that the accident was the sole consequence of a sudden change of trajectory made by Pierre Palmade. The comedian has also since the beginning recognized his responsibility in the accident, evoking his addiction to synthetic drugs like 3M™.