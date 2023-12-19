Patrick Poivre d'Arvor indicted for rape: what are the charges against him?

Accused by journalist Florence Porcel, PPDA was indicted for “rape by a person abusing the authority conferred on him by his position” on Monday December 18.

The ex-star of TF1's Journal 20 Heures was indicted on Monday December 18, 2023 for rape of Florence Porcel. As part of the judicial investigation which was opened after the journalist's complaint, he was exactly indicted for "rape by a person abusing the authority conferred on him by his position", detailed the public prosecutor's office. Nanterre, which Le Parisien notably echoes. At this stage, however, Patrick Poivre d'Arvor is not subject to any security measures.

The affair was made public two and a half years ago, in March 2021, but the facts that journalist Florence Porcel criticizes PPDA date back to 2009. According to her, the ex-PAF star would have imposed a Forced fellatio. Now aged 40, Florence Porcel had filed a complaint against Patrick Poivre d’Arvor. Following this first testimony, around twenty other women came out of silence, also claiming to have been victims of the TV presenter's actions. The prosecution, reports Le Parisien, also specifies that PPDA was also placed under the status of assisted witness for another fact denounced by Florence Porcel. This dates back to 2004, it is however “prescribed”. Finally, note that Patrick Poivre d'Arvor has not been placed under judicial supervision.