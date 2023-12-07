Only 15% of French people can solve this riddle, take the test!

The show 100% Logique challenges the French every week with logic puzzles. Are you one of those who can answer this question?

Every week, more than 3 million viewers gather to watch the show 100% Logic. The France 2 game is a hit with audiences by offering candidates, but also fans of the program, the chance to solve logic puzzles, which become more and more difficult as the show progresses.

For its last issue of this year 2023, broadcast this Saturday, December 2 on France 2, 100% Logique hit hard with new enigmas that will turn viewers' heads. One of them could supposedly be solved by only 15% of French people.

The conundrum is this: in a store, a sweater costs 8 euros, a shirt costs 14 euros, and a jacket costs 10 euros. With these things in mind, how much do pants cost? Are you one of the 15% of French people able to answer this question?

The success of the game show presented by Cyril Féraud on Saturday evenings can be explained by its concept, which differs significantly from other programs of the same ilk: no need for knowledge, nor memory and even less general knowledge to answer these logic questions accessible to (almost) any age. All it takes is a little common sense and observation.

Gradually, the questions and puzzles asked become more and more complicated. The difficulty was established using a representative panel of the French population, who had to answer questions about the show before its broadcast.

So, have you found the answer to the riddle above, which only 15% of the French population would be able to solve? If not, here is the answer below.

You have to count the number of letters that make up each item of clothing, multiply it by two to find out the amount in euros. A sweater (4 letters) is therefore worth 4x2=8 euros, a jacket (5 words) costs 5x2=10 euros, a shirt (7 letters) is worth 7x2=14 euros, pants (8 letters) logically cost 8x2=16 euros. We therefore had to find the number 16 to answer this question.

And we hope that you took advantage of it, because the faithful of 100% Logique will have to get used to this idea: there should be no new issues of the show at the end of 2023, since France 2 will broadcast the Telethon and a concert by Bigflo and Oli on the last Saturdays of December. Don’t panic though! The numbers are available for replay on the France Télévision streaming site. It is also a safe bet, given the audiences, that the logic game presented by Cyril Féraud will be back in 2024.