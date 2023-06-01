One of the best series of the decade has come to an end, and you may not have seen it

After winning several awards and winning over many viewers, this incredible series came to an end this week. However, it remains relatively confidential in France.

In the pantheon of the best series, there are popular and critical successes that almost everyone has seen: Game of Thrones, Friends or Breaking Bad are undoubtedly among them. But we must not overlook other programs, whose audience success may not have been as resounding, but nevertheless remain television jewels, such as The Leftovers and more recently Succession.

This last series officially ended this Sunday, May 28 in the United States (and this week in France), after four seasons and 39 episodes. Succession follows the members of a dysfunctional family at the helm of one of the biggest media companies in the world. Yet extremely wealthy, the four children of Logan Roy each hope to inherit the family empire (and paternal admiration) when their father begins to have health problems. A merciless war then rages within the siblings, from which no one will emerge unscathed.

In France, Succession may not be hugely successful in terms of ratings compared to other former television productions mentioned above, but it does not fail to be followed and commented on every week by a solid core of fans and seasoned series enthusiasts. She is also praised by international critics for the finesse of her writing and the qualities of interpretation of each of the actors, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in the lead.

Succession won numerous awards, including the Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020, the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022, while Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox won acting awards each.

If you haven't seen Succession yet, it's not too late for the binge-watcher, and you would be wrong to deprive yourself of it. The first three seasons were broadcast on OCS, while the fourth season is to be discovered on Prime Video. However, you must have the Warner Pass, which requires paying a supplement to the basic subscription.