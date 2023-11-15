One of Netflix's most beloved series is back but missing the ending, the date of the last episodes

It is one of the highest-rated Netflix series among viewers. It ends after seven years of existence. But be careful, not all final episodes are available.

It's the end of an era for Netflix. One of his biggest critical and popular successes ends at the end of the year. One of the oldest original series on the streaming platform still broadcast (seven years all the same) bows out with its final season.

The final season of The Crown can be discovered at the end of 2023. From this Thursday, November 16, you can see the different members of the royal family enthroned on the Netflix homepage. But be careful, not all the episodes of this finale are yet available.

Since 2016, The Crown imagines the behind-the-scenes lives of the British royal family from 1952 to the present day, while chronicling verified historical events. If it is indeed a fiction, the series has contributed to taking a more intimate look at the very secretive monarchy.

And since its first season, it has been a real success. On IMDB, a veritable encyclopedia of cinematographic and serial productions, The Crown is rated 8.6/10 by users. On Allociné, the spectator rating reached 4.3/5, while the press gave the rating 3.8/5.

Subscribers to the streaming platform can only watch the first four episodes of season 6 this Thursday. The final episodes will only arrive in a few weeks. Netflix has in fact decided to broadcast The Crown in two parts for this last lap. The final six episodes, which will bring the program to a definitive conclusion, will be released online on December 14.

The Crown has faced numerous criticisms over the course of its broadcast, particularly on the deliberately blurred line between fiction and reality. Netflix has since added a banner reminding that the series is inspired by real events, but that it remains a fiction and not a documentary.

This drama series also revealed many young actors to the general public, such as Claire Foy who played the Queen in the first two seasons, Vanessa Kirby who played her sister, Josh O'Connor who played a young Prince Charles and Emma Corin as a young Diana.