Miss Rhône-Alpes: Alizée Bidaut elected, discover her portrait

MISS RHONE ALPES 2023. The Miss Rhône-Alpes sash was won by Alizée Bidaut. Find out who the beauty queen is, candidate for Miss France 2024.

The identity of the new Miss Rhône-Alpes is now known. Alizée Bidaut was elected this Saturday, September 23, 2023, in La Roche-sur-Foron, against 20 candidates. Aged 22, this young woman is a regular at competitions, having held elections since the start of the year.

Professionally, the young woman works as an animal caregiver. The new Miss Rhône-Alpes had in fact obtained a professional baccalaureate in Driving and management of a company in the canine and feline sector before following training and working in medical research for two years. From now on, a new challenge presents itself to Alizée Bidaut: winning the Miss France crown.

Every year, the Rhône Alpes region presents its candidate for the Miss France beauty contest. To do this, numerous elections are organized in the region before the verdict is rendered: in Ardèche, in Drôme, in Isère, in Loire, Ain, Savoie and Rhône. In the past, seven Miss Rhône-Alpes have been elected Miss France, of which Sylvie Tellier, elected in 2002, is the latest. Sylvie Tellier is now at the head of the Miss France company.