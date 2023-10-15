Miss Picardie: the portrait of Charlotte Cresson, candidate for Miss France

MISS PICARDIE 2023. Aged 23, Charlotte Cresson was elected Miss Picardie on Sunday October 15, 2023. But who is she?

This Sunday, October 15, 14 young women took part in the Miss Picardie election at the Elispace in Beauvais. After several hours of parades, the name of the winner was revealed: Charlotte Cresson is now a candidate for the Miss France 2024 election, which will be held on December 16 in Dijon.

Originally from Nesle, in the Somme, Charlotte Cresson is 23 years old. The new Miss Picardie crowned by Indira Ampiot has a degree in optometry and contactology. She works as an optician in Nesle. Alongside her professional life, the young woman enjoys her passion for horse riding but also special time with her loved ones.

We will soon see the representative of Picardy again during the preparation trip to Guyana, before the evening of the national election.

Miss Picardie is a competition which elects a candidate for Miss France each year. Several young women presented themselves in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Oise, Somme and Aisne. Since its creation, four Miss Picardie have been elected Miss France: Lyne Lassalle in 1936, Sylviane Carpentier in 1953, Elodie Gossuin in 2001 and Rachel Legrain-Trapani in 2007.