Miss Pays de la Loire: studies, leisure... who is Clémence Ménard?

MISS PAYS DE LA LOIRE 2023. Clémence Ménard was elected Miss Pays de la Loire on September 30, 2023. Discover the portrait of this candidate for Miss France.

[Updated October 6, 2023 at 2:59 p.m.] A new candidate for the Miss France election is known. Clémence Ménard was elected Miss Pays de la Loire on September 30, during an election held in Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne. She inherits the crown from the hands of Emma Guibert, and therefore obtains her ticket for the national election, which will take place on December 16 at the Zénith in Dijon.

When she's not parading as a beauty queen, 25-year-old Clémence Ménard is studying to become a nurse. And if we trust his Instagram account, we can also discover his passion for travel. She notably discovered Cambodia, New Caledonia, Australia and New Zealand. We will now see if the young woman will succeed in winning the coveted crown at the end of the year.

Miss Pays de la Loire is a beauty contest which aims to elect each year a candidate for the Miss France contest. Several young women are applying in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Loire-Atlantique, Maine-et-Loire, Mayenne, Sarthe and Vendée. Since the creation of the national competition, 3 Miss Pays de la Loire have been elected Miss France: Jacqueline Gayraud in 1964, Linda Hardy in 1992 and Valérie Claisse in 1994.