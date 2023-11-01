Miss Normandy: Wissem Morel-Omari elected, discover her portrait

MISS NORMANDIE 2023. The Normandy region is represented by Wissem Morel-Omari for the next Miss France election. But who is she?

All the candidates for the Miss France 2024 election are now known. This Saturday, October 28, Wissem Morel-Omari was elected Miss Normandy 2023 at the Parc des Expositions in Caen and joined the list of 30 participants in the national beauty contest. This will be held on December 16, at the Zénith in Dijon.

Wissem Morel-Omari is a third year undergraduate biology student at the University of Rouen. Later, she hopes to continue her master's degree in health biology, in order to work in research focused on autism.

Aged 23, the young woman is from Vernon, in Eure. And the young woman has already chosen the cause she intended to defend during the Miss France election: highlighting autism, which affects two of her cousins ​​and which is also her favorite subject for her studies. But before that, the young woman will fly with the other candidates to Guyana, where the preparation trip will take place before the big evening.

Miss Normandy is a beauty contest which aims to elect each year a candidate for the Miss France competition. Several young women are applying in the hope of becoming the ambassador of Manche, Seine-Maritime, Orne and Eure. Since the creation of the national competition, 6 Miss Normandie have been elected Miss France: Monique Negler in 1958, Jeanne Beck in 1967, Isabelle Benard in 1981, Martine Robine in 1984, Cindy Fabre in 2005 and Malika Ménard in 2010 and Amandine Petit in 2020 .